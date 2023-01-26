Blinken will travel to Egypt, Israel, West Bank Jan 29-31 -State Department
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 26-01-2023 19:46 IST | Created: 26-01-2023 19:44 IST
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken will travel to Egypt, Israel, and the West Bank from Sunday to Tuesday, the State Department said.
The top U.S. diplomat will consult with partners on issues including Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, as well as Iran, Israeli-Palestinian relations and preserving the two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, the department said in a statement Thursday.
