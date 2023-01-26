Left Menu

Delhi Police head constable shoots self with service pistol, dies

A Delhi Police head constable died on Thursday after he shot himself with his service pistol inside Paharganj police station, officials said. Head constable Devender, posted in jaguar team of Delhi Polices central district shot himself at 3.30 am, they said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-01-2023 19:54 IST | Created: 26-01-2023 19:54 IST
Delhi Police head constable shoots self with service pistol, dies
A Delhi Police head constable died on Thursday after he shot himself with his service pistol inside Paharganj police station, officials said. Head constable Devender, posted in jaguar team of Delhi Police's central district shot himself at 3.30 am, they said. A suicide note has also been recovered in which Devender has stated that he took the extreme step due to personal reasons, a senior police officer said. Proceedings under section 174 CrPC are being conducted. The post-mortem was conducted at the Lady Hardinge Medical College and his body has been sent to his native place in Haryana's Sonipat, the officer said.

The Global Water and Sanitation Crisis: Understanding the Issues

Keeping it Clean: The Impact of Sanitation on Public Health

The Impact of Climate Change on Water Resources

2023 Family Vacation Hot Spots: Top Destinations for Kids

