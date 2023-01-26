U.S. Treasury sanctions Paraguay former president, current VP for corruption
Reuters | Updated: 26-01-2023 21:03 IST | Created: 26-01-2023 21:03 IST
The U.S. Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control on Thursday sanctioned Paraguay's former President Horacio Cartes and current Vice President Hugo Velazquez, citing "rampant corruption that undermines democratic institutions."
The Treasury also designated four entities owned or controlled by Cartes.
