UP man kills 3-year-old son after argument with wife

PTI | Fatehpur | Updated: 26-01-2023 21:05 IST | Created: 26-01-2023 21:05 IST
A man allegedly killed his 3-year-old son in Uttar Pradesh's Hussainganj in a fit of rage following an argument with his wife, police said.

Chandra Kishore Lodhi of Chitisapur village under Hussainganj police station killed his son with a spade, they said.

''Chandra Kishore had an argument with his wife on Wednesday night. He then attacked his son Raj with a spade after the argument and killed him,'' Circle Officer (CO) Veer Singh said.

''The accused took the body of his son in the night to a farm and buried it there,'' said the officer.

The wife of the accused informed police about the incident on Thursday. Acting on her complaint, police recovered the body and arrested Kishore.

