Left Menu

Grenade found near house of former MLA in J-K's Poonch

A grenade was found near the home of a former legislator in Jammu and Kashmirs Poonch district on Thursday evening, his son said.Last Friday night, an explosion was reported at his house in Lasana village of Surankote tehsil. This is the second such incident, he said while expressing faith in the security forces.Security guards have been increased at our house and floodlights installed, Showkat added.

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 26-01-2023 21:08 IST | Created: 26-01-2023 21:08 IST
Grenade found near house of former MLA in J-K's Poonch
  • Country:
  • India

A grenade was found near the home of a former legislator in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district on Thursday evening, his son said.

Last Friday night, an explosion was reported at his house in Lasana village of Surankote tehsil. His family had a narrow escape as splinters pierced the ceiling of several rooms.

''I had gone for a condolence meet when I received a call from home that a grenade was found near the house. It was close to our boundary wall,'' Showkat, the son of former Surankote MLA and prominent Gujjar leader Choudhary Mohammad Akram, told reporters.

Police and Army personnel have cordoned off the area and a search is underway, he said.

Expressing fear, Showkat also questioned the security measures being enforced in the area.

''Why is this happening to us? This is the second such incident,'' he said while expressing faith in the security forces.

Security guards have been increased at our house and floodlights installed, Showkat added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: FDA classifies recall of Getinge's heart devices as most serious; Lawsuits filed over U.S. state restrictions on abortion pills and more

Health News Roundup: FDA classifies recall of Getinge's heart devices as mos...

 Global
2
Adelaide Cabete: Google doodle celebrates 156th birthday of Portuguese feminist & activist

Adelaide Cabete: Google doodle celebrates 156th birthday of Portuguese femin...

 Portugal
3
Health News Roundup: UK panel calls for COVID booster dose for higher-risk groups in autumn; Merck ends Keytruda trial in prostate cancer patients after dismal interim data and more

Health News Roundup: UK panel calls for COVID booster dose for higher-risk g...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Eli Lilly to invest $450 million more to expand capacity as obesity drug decision looms; WHO investigating links between cough syrup deaths, considers advice for parents and more

Health News Roundup: Eli Lilly to invest $450 million more to expand capacit...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Global Water and Sanitation Crisis: Understanding the Issues

Keeping it Clean: The Impact of Sanitation on Public Health

The Impact of Climate Change on Water Resources

2023 Family Vacation Hot Spots: Top Destinations for Kids

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023