Left Menu

Autorickshaw driver stabbed to death in Delhi

A 44-year-old autorickshaw driver was allegedly stabbed to death in Dwarkas Sector-13 area early on Thursday, police said. Rajender Soni, general secretary of the Delhi Autorickshaw Sangh, said, After the incident happened, some auto-drivers protested near the police station demanding justice for the deceased.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-01-2023 21:17 IST | Created: 26-01-2023 21:17 IST
Autorickshaw driver stabbed to death in Delhi
  • Country:
  • India

A 44-year-old autorickshaw driver was allegedly stabbed to death in Dwarka's Sector-13 area early on Thursday, police said. It is suspected that two people, who might have been present in the autorickshaw, were involved in the incident, they said. The victim has been identified as Anar Singh, a resident of Munirka. He suffered a stab injury on his neck, police said. The police received information regarding the stabbing around 2 am on Thursday, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka) M Harsha Vardhan said. The police have ruled out a robbery angle as Singh's belongings, including his mobile phone and wallet, have been recovered. They are checking CCTV footage of the area and multiple teams have been formed to nab the accused, the police added. A case under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered at Dwarka North police station, Vardhan said. Rajender Soni, general secretary of the Delhi Autorickshaw Sangh, said, ''After the incident happened, some auto-drivers protested near the police station demanding justice for the deceased. ''We also demand compensation for his family. The police should also look into the safety of auto-drivers who drive vehicles during the night hours.'' Singh was a native of Mainpuri in Uttar Pradesh. He is survived by three sons and a wife. He was residing in the national capital from last 15 years.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: FDA classifies recall of Getinge's heart devices as most serious; Lawsuits filed over U.S. state restrictions on abortion pills and more

Health News Roundup: FDA classifies recall of Getinge's heart devices as mos...

 Global
2
Adelaide Cabete: Google doodle celebrates 156th birthday of Portuguese feminist & activist

Adelaide Cabete: Google doodle celebrates 156th birthday of Portuguese femin...

 Portugal
3
Health News Roundup: UK panel calls for COVID booster dose for higher-risk groups in autumn; Merck ends Keytruda trial in prostate cancer patients after dismal interim data and more

Health News Roundup: UK panel calls for COVID booster dose for higher-risk g...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Eli Lilly to invest $450 million more to expand capacity as obesity drug decision looms; WHO investigating links between cough syrup deaths, considers advice for parents and more

Health News Roundup: Eli Lilly to invest $450 million more to expand capacit...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Global Water and Sanitation Crisis: Understanding the Issues

Keeping it Clean: The Impact of Sanitation on Public Health

The Impact of Climate Change on Water Resources

2023 Family Vacation Hot Spots: Top Destinations for Kids

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023