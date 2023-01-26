No civilised society, institutions governed by rule of law can choose to ignore torture of elder: Delhi court

Hearing a case of an elderly man's unnatural death, attributed to a road accident by the Delhi Police, a court here Thursday said it expects the police chief to take appropriate steps ''to send a strong message across the ranks''.

The judge said no civilised society and institutions governed by the rule of law can choose to ignore infliction of familial harassment, neglect and torture of an elder.

Presiding Officer of the Motor Accident Claims Tribunal Kamini Lau was hearing a case regarding the unnatural death of an 85-year-old retired Border Security Force (BSF) official, Ujagar Singh. While police claimed that Singh, a resident of Jammu, died here due to a road accident, the court found that he was a victim of familial abuse by his own children and died in unnatural circumstances.

In an order passed on January 18, the judge said he was hopeful that the Commissioner of Police Sanjay Arora has already been apprised of the ''gross indifference, illegalities and irregularities with a totally insensitive and unprofessional approach by certain senior officers at the helm of the affairs with their attempts to illegally bury the case'' ''(and) the seriousness involved shall be duly noted with appropriate steps taken so as to send a strong message across the ranks,'' she said. The court noted the submissions of the additional deputy commissioner of police (Central) that the investigation was transferred from the Paharganj police station, and additional sections of the Indian Penal Code, including for the offence of culpable homicide not amounting to murder, was added in the case. Provisions of Maintenance and Welfare of Parents and Senior Citizens Act, 2007 were also invoked, besides sending a communication to the District Magistrate of Jammu. The court also noted that appropriate departmental action was being taken against the erring police officers (station house officer and assistant commissioner of police of Paharganj) and also officials of the Southwest district for all the various lapses and irregularities flagged by the court. ''I may observe that some acts and behaviours are per se offensive and unacceptable. One such wrong is elderly abuse; infliction of familial harassment; neglect and torture of an elder, which no civilised society and institutions governed by the rule of law can choose to ignore,'' the court said.

The judge said the least expected out of any reasonable man is a timely intervention to ensure the safety of such abused elderly and it is desirable for every head of an institution to ensure that this issue is not taken lightly as a matter of routine. ''If extra effort is required to be put in; then so be it,'' the judge added. The court then posted the matter for filing an action taken report on January 30.

''A copy of this order is directed to be placed before the Commissioner of Police for his intervention and appropriate action under intimation action,'' the court said.

