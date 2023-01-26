Left Menu

Articles submitted at DGPs' conference removed from official website

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-01-2023 22:03 IST | Created: 26-01-2023 22:03 IST
Articles submitted at DGPs' conference removed from official website
  • Country:
  • India

A compendium of articles submitted at the recently concluded conference of DGPs and IGPs has been removed from the official website, after a series of news reports appeared on the basis of the write-ups of senior police officers, sources said.

All articles of the 2022 DGPs and IGPs conference, held last weekend, were removed from the official website of the Indian police.

The articles covered some of the important issues including the situation along the India-China border, China's aggressive behaviour in forward areas, how radicalisation of Muslim youth has become one of the key challenges for national security.

Now, all articles related to the 2022 conference have been removed, the sources said.

However, the articles related to the 2021 conference are available on the website.

No reason has been mentioned on the website for the removal of the articles nor anyone was available for the comments.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: FDA classifies recall of Getinge's heart devices as most serious; Lawsuits filed over U.S. state restrictions on abortion pills and more

Health News Roundup: FDA classifies recall of Getinge's heart devices as mos...

 Global
2
Adelaide Cabete: Google doodle celebrates 156th birthday of Portuguese feminist & activist

Adelaide Cabete: Google doodle celebrates 156th birthday of Portuguese femin...

 Portugal
3
Health News Roundup: UK panel calls for COVID booster dose for higher-risk groups in autumn; Merck ends Keytruda trial in prostate cancer patients after dismal interim data and more

Health News Roundup: UK panel calls for COVID booster dose for higher-risk g...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Eli Lilly to invest $450 million more to expand capacity as obesity drug decision looms; WHO investigating links between cough syrup deaths, considers advice for parents and more

Health News Roundup: Eli Lilly to invest $450 million more to expand capacit...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Global Water and Sanitation Crisis: Understanding the Issues

Keeping it Clean: The Impact of Sanitation on Public Health

The Impact of Climate Change on Water Resources

2023 Family Vacation Hot Spots: Top Destinations for Kids

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023