Palestinians cut security ties with Israel over deadly raid

PTI | Jeninrefugeecamp | Updated: 26-01-2023 22:11 IST | Created: 26-01-2023 22:11 IST
The Palestinian Authority declared on Thursday it would halt the security cooperation that has solidified the authority's hold over the West Bank, following Israel's military raid into the occupied territory that killed nine Palestinians.

The sides maintain security ties in a shared effort to contain Islamic militants, and severing them raises fears that attacks by militant groups might not be prevented.

The PA has tried such a move before as a form of protest with little success, in part because of the benefits the leadership enjoys from the relationship and also due to US and Israeli pressure to maintain it.

Nabil Abu Rudeineh, a spokesman for the Palestinian Authority, made the announcement at a news conference in Ramallah several hours after the deadliest single Israeli raid in the West Bank in two decades.

