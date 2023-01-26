ICC prosecutor authorized to reopen Philippines drug war investigation

The International Criminal Court said on Thursday it has granted an ICC prosecutor's request to reopen an investigation into killings and other suspected rights abuses during former Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte's crackdown on drugs.

The prosecutor said in June 2022 he wanted the investigation reopened. The court had suspended the investigation in November 2021 at Manila's request.

