Former Memphis police officer indicted in Tyre Nichols case, CNN reports

A former Memphis police officer has been indicted over the Jan. 10 death of Tyre Nichols, CNN reported on Thursday citing his attorney William Massey, as officials prepare to release bodycam footage of the traffic arrest in the coming days. Massey told CNN that he did not know the nature of the charges.

Reuters | Updated: 26-01-2023 23:14 IST | Created: 26-01-2023 23:14 IST
A former Memphis police officer has been indicted over the Jan. 10 death of Tyre Nichols, CNN reported on Thursday citing his attorney William Massey, as officials prepare to release bodycam footage of the traffic arrest in the coming days.

Massey told CNN that he did not know the nature of the charges. Nichols, a 29-year-old Black father of a 4-year-old boy, died in the hospital of injuries he sustained during his arrest three days earlier by five Memphis police officers.

All five officers, who are also Black, were fired after police officials determined that they violated multiple department policies, including using excessive force, failing to intervene, and failing to render aid. Shelby County District Attorney Steve Mulroy will hold a news conference at Thursday afternoon regarding the case.

