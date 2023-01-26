Former Memphis officer charged in death of Tyre Nichols, CNN reports

A former Memphis officer has been indicted over the death of Tyre Nichols, a Black man who died three days after an altercation with police during a traffic stop, CNN reported on Thursday.

The former officer's lawyer, William Massey, told CNN that he did not know the nature of the charges brought against his client, Emmitt Martin. Shelby County District Attorney Steve Mulroy will hold a news conference about the case on Thursday afternoon. Officials are expected to release bodycam footage of the traffic stop soon.

The district attorney's office could not be immediately reached for comment on the CNN report. Nichols, a 29-year-old father, died in the hospital on Jan. 10, three days after sustaining injuries during his arrest by five police officers.

The Memphis Police Department fired the officers last Saturday for violating multiple policies, including using excessive force, failing to intervene and failing to render aid. The other four officers were identified by the department as Tadarrius Bean, Demetrius Haley, Desmond Mills Jr. and Justin Smith. Each had served with the department about 2-1/2 to five years.

Other Memphis officers remain under investigation for infractions of departmental policy, Memphis Police Chief Cerelyn Davis said on Wednesday. In a video posted on YouTube, she also asked for calm when the bodycam footage is made public. "I expect you to feel what the Nichols family feels. I expect you to feel outrage in the disregard of basic human rights," she said. "I expect our citizens to exercise their First Amendment right to protest, to demand action and results, but we need to ensure our community is safe in this process."

The Nichols family viewed the police footage on Monday with their attorney, Ben Crump. He compared the beating to the 1991 Los Angeles police assault on Rodney King that was caught on video and sparked protests and police reforms. "He was defenseless the entire time. He was a human pinata for those police officers," Antonio Romanucci, Crump's co-counsel, told reporters.

The last words heard on the video were Nichols calling for his mother three times, Crump said.

