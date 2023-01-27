Left Menu

Major fire breaks out in Mumbai high-rise; no casualties

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 27-01-2023 07:55 IST | Created: 27-01-2023 07:55 IST
  • India

A major fire broke out on the 22nd floor of a high-rise building and later spread in other parts of the structure in Dadar in Central Mumbai on Thursday night, a Fire Brigade official said.

No casualties were reported, he said.

The blaze erupted in a closed flat around 8.30 pm on the 22nd floor of the 42-storey residential tower, R A Residency, said the official.

The cause of the fire, which was confined to an electric panel on the 42nd floor of the building, was not immediately known, he said.

Initially tagged as a level-2 fire (medium), it was later upgraded to level-4 (major), said the official.

The firefighting system of the building was not functioning, said the official, adding Fire Brigade and police personnel were at the spot.

An operation to douse the flames was on with the help of 16 fire engines, two fire tenders and a 90-metre high crane, among other equipment, he said.

The Chief Fire Officer of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), two Additional Chief Fire Officers and other senior officials were supervising the operation.

Four ambulances were also at the site, the official added.

