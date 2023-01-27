US military conducts counterterrorism strike in Somalia

The US military has announced that it had conducted a successful counterterrorism operation in Somalia.

The operation took part in a remote location of the Horn of Africa nation and comes as Somalia's government recently announced a "people's uprising" to pressure the al-Shabab extremist group, the US military said on Thursday.

''Given the remote location of the operation, the assessment is that no civilians were injured or killed. Protecting civilians remains a vital part of the command's operations to promote greater security for all Africans,'' US Africa Command said in a statement.

The Pentagon and White House officials did not immediately provide further details on the operation.

The operation comes days after Africa Command said it had conducted a collective self-defence strike northeast of Mogadishu, the capital, near Galcad. In that incident, Somalia National Army forces were engaged in heavy fighting following an extended and intense attack by more than 100 al-Shabab fighters.

The US estimated approximately 30 al-Shabab fighters were killed in that operation.

The offensive by Somalian forces against al-Shabab has been described as the most significant in more than a decade.

Al-Shabab's thousands of fighters have held back the nation's recovery from decades of conflict by carrying out brazen attacks in Mogadishu and elsewhere.

Over the years, countries from Turkey to China to those in the European Union have invested in military training and other counterterrorism support for Somali government forces.

