UP: Woman's body found floating in pond

A womans body was found floating in a pond in Vibharpur village under Motigarpur police station here, police said on Friday. The deceased has been identified as Kavita 59 wife of Jialal resident of village Vibharpur, Station House Officer SHO Motigarpur Rajkumar Verma said.She went missing after she had gone to relieve herself on Wednesday evening. Police have sent the body for a postmortem examination.

UP: Woman's body found floating in pond
A woman's body was found floating in a pond in Vibharpur village under Motigarpur police station here, police said on Friday. The deceased has been identified as Kavita (59) wife of Jialal resident of village Vibharpur, Station House Officer (SHO) Motigarpur Rajkumar Verma said.

She went missing after she had gone to relieve herself on Wednesday evening. When she did not return home till late night, her family members started searching for her. The body was found later in the morning by the locals who informed the police. Police have sent the body for a postmortem examination.

