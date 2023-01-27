UP man hacks minor son with axe after fight with wife

A man has been arrested for hacking his three-year-old son with an axe following a quarrel with his wife in Chitisapur village under the Hussainganj police station area, police said on Friday.

The accused later buried the body in an agricultural field.

On Wednesday night, Chandrakishore Lodhi had a dispute with his wife in a drunken state and in a fit of rage he hacked his son Raj with an axe and later buried the body in an agriculture field, Deputy Superintendent of Police Veer Singh said. On the complaint of the wife, Lodhi was arrested on Thursday and the body was recovered with the help of the information provided by him, Singh said.

The body has been sent for post-mortem examination and further action is being taken, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)