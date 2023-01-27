Left Menu

Two PLFI ultras, including regional commander, arrested

Two ultras of the banned outfit People's Liberation Front of India (PLFI) including a regional commander carrying a Rs 10 lakh reward on his head were arrested in Jharkhand's Ranchi district, police said on Friday.

The ultras were identified as Tilkeshwar Gope alias Rajesh Gope, regional commander-cum-press spokesperson of the organisation, and Suraj Gope, an active member of the organization.

Ranchi, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Kishor Kaushal said that Tilkeswarh was wanted in 68 cases in five Jharkhand districts—Ranchi, Khunti, Simdega, Gumla and Chaibasa. He was carrying a Rs 10 lakh bounty on his head, the SSP said.

The police also seized one rifle, two countrymade guns, 10 bullets and 10 mobile phones from them, according to a police press release.

Ranchi SSP received a tip-off on January 25 that three-four members of the banned organisation are wandering with illegal weapons in a forest in Ranchi district's Angara area, some 25 km from the state capital.

On the direction of the SSP, a team was formed. It raided the identified location and arrested the two ultras of the banned organisation on Wednesday night with weapons, bullets and mobile phones, being used for extortion calls, the release said.

