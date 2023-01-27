GIM promotional video cancellation communication quashed

The High Court of Karnataka has quashed a communication issued against a Mumbai-based company cancelling an order for a promotional video for the Global Investors Meet held in Bengaluru in November 2022. BBP Studio Virtual Bharat Private Limited was given the work order for preparing a 3D promotional video for the meet on August 11 last year.

On October 25, the company was sent an email stating the order has been cancelled. No reasons were assigned. The Minister for Industries and Commerce Murugesh R Nirani had written to the Marketing Communication and Advertising Ltd. (MCAL) a State government undertaking, that the Rs 4.5 crore agreed for the three-minute video was too high.

Following this, MCAL cancelled the contract. BBP Studio approached the HC against this cancellation. On January 25, Justice M Nagaprasanna in his order, said the cancellation was an arbitrary move.

''The contract was awarded in favour of the petitioner, who took the work to its logical conclusion. Just before delivery of the final product, the contract was cancelled, not on merit/ quality of the film, but on political interference. This becomes a classic case where arbitrariness is writ large, the court added,'' the court said quashing the communication. BBP Studio was paid an advance of Rs 1.5 crore. The HC directed that the balance agreed amount should be paid to the company.

The 3D video prepared by the company was not used at the GIM. The HC granted relief to the company without relegating the issue to arbitration of the civil court as it felt that all government action should be scrutinised under Article 14 of the Constitution.

''The court would be empowered to grant relief and not relegate such a petitioner to approach the civil court or direct the petitioner-aggrieved person to explore arbitration for redressal of his grievance, as Article 14 is that golden thread that is woven through the entire fabric of the Constitution of India, and every bead of State action should pass through that golden thread,'' the HC said.

