Left Menu

Maha: Three held for house break-ins; valuables worth Rs 5 lakh seized

Three persons have been arrested by the Mira Bhayandar-Vasai Virar police in Maharashtra in two separate cases of house break-ins, and recovered valuables worth more than Rs 5 lakh from them, an official said on Friday.

PTI | Palghar | Updated: 27-01-2023 10:11 IST | Created: 27-01-2023 10:11 IST
Maha: Three held for house break-ins; valuables worth Rs 5 lakh seized
  • Country:
  • India

Three persons have been arrested by the Mira Bhayandar-Vasai Virar police in Maharashtra in two separate cases of house break-ins, and recovered valuables worth more than Rs 5 lakh from them, an official said on Friday. Assistant Police Commissioner (Virar division) Ramchandra Deshmukh said the crime detection branch at the Tulinj police station picked up two persons on Wednesday on the suspicion of house break-ins and thefts. ''During their interrogation, the duo revealed that they were involved in a crime registered with the police station in 2021. Eleven grams of gold ornaments, some silver items and a colour television set, collectively worth Rs 3,88,000, were seized from him, the official said.

There were six cases registered against the two accused under the police commissionerates of Thane, Mumbai and Mira Bhayandar-Vasai Virar, he said. In a separate development, the police arrested a Nalasopara-based man in a case of house break-in. They seized from him mobiles worth Rs 1.55 lakh. An offence of theft was registered against him at Tulinj police station, another official said.

TRENDING

1
High fat diet could reduce ability to regulate food intake: Study

High fat diet could reduce ability to regulate food intake: Study

 United States
2
Health News Roundup: Updated COVID vaccines prevented illness from latest variants -CDC; FDA classifies recall of Getinge's heart devices as most serious and more

Health News Roundup: Updated COVID vaccines prevented illness from latest va...

 Global
3
ANALYSIS-Wikipedia Middle East editors ban shows risks for creators

ANALYSIS-Wikipedia Middle East editors ban shows risks for creators

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Cricket-Returning Archer wants to rediscover 2019 Ashes, World Cup form; Tennis-'Heartbreaking', Woodbridge bemoans Wimbledon doubles decision and more

Sports News Roundup: Cricket-Returning Archer wants to rediscover 2019 Ashes...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Global Water and Sanitation Crisis: Understanding the Issues

Keeping it Clean: The Impact of Sanitation on Public Health

The Impact of Climate Change on Water Resources

2023 Family Vacation Hot Spots: Top Destinations for Kids

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023