Pakistani rupee fluctuating against dollar in inter-bank - trade data

The Pakistani rupee was fluctuating against the U.S. dollar in the inter-bank on Friday, according to trade data, a day after falling over 9%.

The rupee was trading down 0.2% after dropping 1.8% in the opening session.

On Thursday, the Pakistani rupee fell 9.6% against the dollar, the biggest one-day drop in over two decades, a day after foreign exchange companies removed a cap on the exchange rate.

