Plea for MCD mayoral election: SC to list for hearing petition of AAP candidate on Feb 3

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-01-2023 11:23 IST | Created: 27-01-2023 11:23 IST
The Supreme Court on Friday agreed to list for hearing on February 3 a plea of Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) mayoral candidate Shelly Oberoi seeking directions to ensure mayoral election in Delhi in a time-bound manner.

A bench headed by Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud took note of the submissions of the lawyer on early holding of the mayoral poll for MCD.

"It will be listed on February 3," the CJI said.

The mayoral election in the national capital was stalled on Tuesday last for the second time this month as the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) House was adjourned indefinitely by the lieutenant governor-appointed presiding officer, following a ruckus created by some councillors.

