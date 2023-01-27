Air India urination case: Court adjourns Shankar Mishra's bail plea to Jan 30
A Delhi court on Friday adjourned Shankar Mishras petition seeking bail to January 30. Mishra, who is accused of urinating on a woman co-passenger onboard a flight in November last year had filed a fresh bail application seeking regular bail.The court adjourned the matter after noting the investigating officer was not present.Further, the complainants counsel was not provided a copy of the bail plea, it noted.The incident took place onboard the Air India flight from New York to Delhi on November 26, 2022.
- Country:
- India
A Delhi court on Friday adjourned Shankar Mishra's petition seeking bail to January 30. Mishra, who is accused of urinating on a woman co-passenger onboard a flight in November last year had filed a fresh bail application seeking regular bail.
The court adjourned the matter after noting the investigating officer was not present.
Further, the complainant's counsel was not provided a copy of the bail plea, it noted.
The incident took place onboard the Air India flight from New York to Delhi on November 26, 2022. Mishra was allegedly in an inebriated condition.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Air India
- Delhi
- New York
- Shankar Mishra's
ALSO READ
Air India launches several new routes to London, Gatwick; check details
Air India to launch 12 weekly flights to London Gatwick airport from March
Twist to Air India peeing incident, accused claims he did not urinate on woman
Twist to Air India peeing incident, accused claims he did not urinate on woman
Air India Pee-Gate: How is the other woman not enraged? asks Shankar Mishra's counsel