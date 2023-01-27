20 kg venison seized near Dhamra Port, 2 held

Forest department personnel seized about 20 kg of venison from a boat in Odisha's Bhadrak district, an official said on Friday.

Following a tip-off, the forest department personnel raided a boat at Kalinali Ghat near Dhamara port here and seized about 20 kg of deer meat on Thursday and apprehended two persons, said Bhadrak, Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) Amlan Nayak.

The seized deer meat was sent for forensic examination, the DFO said, adding that investigation was on to ascertain the place from where the deer was killed and its meat smuggled.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)