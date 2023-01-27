Left Menu

Shopkeeper shot at in Punjab's Phagwara

A shopkeeper was shot at by two unidentified bike-borne men, police said on Friday.Sanjay Sachdeva 34 was closing his shop in the Ankhi Nagar area when the incident occurred on Thursday night, SHO Amandeep Nahar said.The victim was rushed to a civil hospital and was later referred to a private facility.

PTI | Phagwara | Updated: 27-01-2023 13:08 IST | Created: 27-01-2023 12:59 IST
Shopkeeper shot at in Punjab's Phagwara
Representative Image Image Credit: Pxhere
  • Country:
  • India

A shopkeeper was shot at by two unidentified bike-borne men, police said on Friday.

Sanjay Sachdeva (34) was closing his shop in the Ankhi Nagar area when the incident occurred on Thursday night, SHO Amandeep Nahar said.

The victim was rushed to a civil hospital and was later referred to a private facility. His condition was stated to be critical, he said.

The officer said it was not known yet if any old hostility was behind the incident or if the bikers had come with any intention of looting. ''We are scanning CCTV cameras footage of the area to identify the accused,'' the SHO added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
High fat diet could reduce ability to regulate food intake: Study

High fat diet could reduce ability to regulate food intake: Study

 United States
2
Health News Roundup: Updated COVID vaccines prevented illness from latest variants -CDC; FDA classifies recall of Getinge's heart devices as most serious and more

Health News Roundup: Updated COVID vaccines prevented illness from latest va...

 Global
3
ANALYSIS-Wikipedia Middle East editors ban shows risks for creators

ANALYSIS-Wikipedia Middle East editors ban shows risks for creators

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Cricket-Returning Archer wants to rediscover 2019 Ashes, World Cup form; Tennis-'Heartbreaking', Woodbridge bemoans Wimbledon doubles decision and more

Sports News Roundup: Cricket-Returning Archer wants to rediscover 2019 Ashes...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Global Water and Sanitation Crisis: Understanding the Issues

Keeping it Clean: The Impact of Sanitation on Public Health

The Impact of Climate Change on Water Resources

2023 Family Vacation Hot Spots: Top Destinations for Kids

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023