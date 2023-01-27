Left Menu

Teenager suffers deep cuts on face, neck due to Chinese string in Punjab's Phagwara

PTI | Phagwara | Updated: 27-01-2023 13:42 IST
A 17-year-old boy has suffered deep cuts on his face and neck after a Chinese 'manjha' got entangled on his head, police said on Friday.

The incident occurred on Thursday when Sahil was riding his two-wheeler. He received 30 stitches because of the injuries caused by the Chinese 'manjha'.

A spate of unfortunate incidents involving injuries to people due to Chinese 'manjha' or synthetic kite strings have been reported from many places in Punjab in the past several days.

Meanwhile, the police said a shopkeeper of Inder Nagar area was booked for selling the same string.

Three bundles of 'China dor' were recovered from him, said police. A kite-flyer, Gulshan, was also booked for using the same, they said. Several shops in various localities were also searched for the Chinese string.

'China dor' is made of nylon or synthetic thread and is coated with powdered glass and metal dust to make it sharper. As it is sharper and cheaper than cotton strings, some kite enthusiasts prefer to buy it, ignoring the risks involved.

