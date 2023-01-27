Rugby-Laporte to resign as French federation president - source
Reuters | Updated: 27-01-2023 14:29 IST | Created: 27-01-2023 14:18 IST
Bernard Laporte is to resign as president of the French rugby federation, a source with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters on Friday.
Laporte stepped aside last month after being convicted of influence peddling and illegally acquiring assets. Police questioned him on Tuesday about allegations of additional financial wrongdoing which he denied.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- French
- Bernard Laporte
Advertisement