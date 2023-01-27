Left Menu

Five held for stealing medals & valuables from Probodh Tirkey's house

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 27-01-2023 14:29 IST | Created: 27-01-2023 14:18 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay
Police on Friday arrested five thieves for allegedly stealing medals and household valuables from the residence of former Indian hockey captain Prabodh Tirkey.

The theft took place on the night of January 20 in Unit-VI area in the state capital when Tirkey and his family members were away in Rourkela to watch a Hockey World Cup match.

The stolen items included 14 medals, gold ornaments, a camera, two mobile phones and an LED TV.

Tirkey had lodged a complaint with the Capital Police Station here about the theft.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

