Juvenile apprehended for snatching groom's garland worth Rs 1.6 lakh

A 14-year-old boy was apprehended for allegedly snatching a groom's garland carrying currency notes worth Rs 1,64,500, police said on Friday.

The incident happened in west Delhi's Mayapuri.

The matter came to light on Wednesday when the groom's brother reported that a boy had snatched the groom's garland when he was about to sit on a horse for the wedding ceremony, police said. A case was registered under section 356 (Assault or criminal force in attempt to commit theft of property carried by a person) and 379 (theft) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and an investigation was undertaken, they said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (West) Ghansham Bansal said during the course of investigation, CCTV footages of the nearby areas were analysed. Through Technical and manual surveillance, the juvenile was traced and apprehended from his locality in Hari Nagar.

Seventy-nine notes of denomination of five hundred rupees, amounting to Rs 39,500, out of 329 notes were recovered from his house, police said, adding that further investigation is underway.

