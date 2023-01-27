Left Menu

UP: Body of BDC member found

PTI | Bulandshahr | Updated: 27-01-2023 14:42 IST | Created: 27-01-2023 14:42 IST
UP: Body of BDC member found
  • Country:
  • India

A body of a woman was found in a room in Akbarpur Raina village under Agauta police station area here, police said on Friday.

The deceased was identified as Satwiri (62). She was a block development council (BDC) member.

Her husband found the body after returning from a wedding ceremony, police said, adding that she was alone in the house at the time of the incident.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Shlok Kumar said police got information around 6 am on Friday that the body of a woman with injury marks on its head had been found in a room on the first floor of her house.

CCTV footage of the area is being checked, he said.

Three teams have been set up for investigating the incident, the SSP added.

The locals said Gajveer Singh, the husband of the deceased had gone to a wedding. After returning around midnight, he found the door of his house closed. He climbed the wall to enter his home only to find his wife dead.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
High fat diet could reduce ability to regulate food intake: Study

High fat diet could reduce ability to regulate food intake: Study

 United States
2
Health News Roundup: Updated COVID vaccines prevented illness from latest variants -CDC; FDA classifies recall of Getinge's heart devices as most serious and more

Health News Roundup: Updated COVID vaccines prevented illness from latest va...

 Global
3
ANALYSIS-Wikipedia Middle East editors ban shows risks for creators

ANALYSIS-Wikipedia Middle East editors ban shows risks for creators

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Cricket-Returning Archer wants to rediscover 2019 Ashes, World Cup form; Tennis-'Heartbreaking', Woodbridge bemoans Wimbledon doubles decision and more

Sports News Roundup: Cricket-Returning Archer wants to rediscover 2019 Ashes...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Global Water and Sanitation Crisis: Understanding the Issues

Keeping it Clean: The Impact of Sanitation on Public Health

The Impact of Climate Change on Water Resources

2023 Family Vacation Hot Spots: Top Destinations for Kids

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023