UP: Body of BDC member found

A body of a woman was found in a room in Akbarpur Raina village under Agauta police station area here, police said on Friday.

The deceased was identified as Satwiri (62). She was a block development council (BDC) member.

Her husband found the body after returning from a wedding ceremony, police said, adding that she was alone in the house at the time of the incident.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Shlok Kumar said police got information around 6 am on Friday that the body of a woman with injury marks on its head had been found in a room on the first floor of her house.

CCTV footage of the area is being checked, he said.

Three teams have been set up for investigating the incident, the SSP added.

The locals said Gajveer Singh, the husband of the deceased had gone to a wedding. After returning around midnight, he found the door of his house closed. He climbed the wall to enter his home only to find his wife dead.

