Azerbaijan president says shooting at embassy in Iran is 'act of terrorism'

Reuters | Updated: 27-01-2023 15:35 IST | Created: 27-01-2023 14:58 IST
Ilham Aliyev Image Credit: Wikipedia

Azerbaijan's President Ilham Aliyev said on Friday that an attack on his country's embassy in Iran was "an act of terrorism" and demanded a swift investigation and punishment of the "terrorist".

"I firmly condemn the act of terrorism carried out at the embassy of Azerbaijan in Tehran," Aliyev said on Twitter.

Earlier, the Azeri foreign ministry said a security official was killed and two people were wounded when a shooter opened fire at the embassy in Iran. The ministry said it would evacuate its embassy staff in Tehran.

