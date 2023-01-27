Azerbaijan president says shooting at embassy in Iran is 'act of terrorism'
Reuters | Updated: 27-01-2023 15:35 IST | Created: 27-01-2023 14:58 IST
Azerbaijan's President Ilham Aliyev said on Friday that an attack on his country's embassy in Iran was "an act of terrorism" and demanded a swift investigation and punishment of the "terrorist".
"I firmly condemn the act of terrorism carried out at the embassy of Azerbaijan in Tehran," Aliyev said on Twitter.
Earlier, the Azeri foreign ministry said a security official was killed and two people were wounded when a shooter opened fire at the embassy in Iran. The ministry said it would evacuate its embassy staff in Tehran.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Tehran
- Aliyev
- Ilham Aliyev
- Azeri
- Iran
- The ministry
- Azerbaijan
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Twitter's laid-off workers asked to drop lawsuit over severance, judge rules
Twitter offers free ads to brands that advertise on its platform - WSJ
BRIEF-Twitter Offers Free ADS To Brands That Advertise On Its Platform - WSJ
FEATURE-LGBTQ+ Africans fight Twitter hate speech after Musk's takeover
Twitter offers free ads to woo back advertisers: WSJ