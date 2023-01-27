UK has concerns over U.S. green subsidy act, Hunt says

British finance minister Jeremy Hunt said on Friday that London had some concerns about the United States' Inflation Reduction Act, which promises hundreds of billions of dollars of subsidies to green industries.

"Yes, we have some concerns about the U.S. Inflation Reduction Act, and the reason is that we believe in free trade," Hunt said in answer to a reporter's question following a speech in London.

