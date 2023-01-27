Left Menu

Watchdog blames Syria's air force for deadly chlorine attack

An investigation by the global chemical weapons watchdog established there are reasonable grounds to believe Syrias air force dropped two cylinders containing chlorine gas on the city of Douma in April 2018, killing 43 people.A report published Friday by a team from the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons offered the latest confirmation that the regime of Syrian President Bashar Assad used chemical weapons during his countrys grinding civil war.

27-01-2023
An investigation by the global chemical weapons watchdog established there are "reasonable grounds to believe" Syria's air force dropped two cylinders containing chlorine gas on the city of Douma in April 2018, killing 43 people.

A report published Friday by a team from the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons offered the latest confirmation that the regime of Syrian President Bashar Assad used chemical weapons during his country's grinding civil war. "The use of chemical weapons in Douma – and anywhere – is unacceptable and a breach of international law," OPCW Director-General Fernando Arias said.

The organisation said that "reasonable grounds to believe" is the standard of proof consistently adopted by international fact-finding bodies and commissions of inquiry.

Syria, which joined the OPCW in 2013 under pressure from the international community after being blamed for another deadly chemical weapon attack, does not recognise the investigation team's authority and has repeatedly denied using chemical weapons.

Despite the latest findings, bringing perpetrators in Syria to justice remains a long way off. Syria's ally Russia has, in the past, blocked efforts by the U.N. Security Council to order an International Criminal Court investigation in Syria.

The conflict that started in Syria more than a decade ago has killed hundreds of thousands and displaced half the country's prewar population of 23 million.

