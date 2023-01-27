Left Menu

Spaniard arrested over letter bombs sought to end Spain's support for Ukraine - judge

Reuters | Updated: 27-01-2023 17:50 IST
The 74-year-old Spanish man arrested earlier this week over a spate of letter bombs sent to institutions including the Spanish Prime Minister and the Ukrainian embassy in Madrid in late 2022 sought to pressure his country's authorities to drop support for Ukraine, an investigating magistrate said on Friday.

The man is under formal investigation over possible aggravated terrorism charges, the magistrate said, according to court documents released on Friday.

