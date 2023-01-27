Left Menu

Second arrest in Lucknow building collapse

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 27-01-2023 19:50 IST | Created: 27-01-2023 19:50 IST
The Uttar Pradesh Police on Friday made a second arrest in connection with the collapse of a multi-storey building in Lucknow that killed three women and injured several others.

In a statement issued here, the police said the arrested person was Mohammad Tariq (42), a resident of Meerut district.

Tariq, along with Nawajish Shahid and Fahad Yazdani, was named in the FIR in connection with the building collapse.

Nawajish Shahid, the son of Samajwadi Party MLA and former minister Shahid Manzoor, was arrested on Wednesday.

Nawajish Shahid is alleged to be the owner of the land on which the building constructed by Yazdan Builders stood.

Shahid Manzoor is a senior SP leader in western Uttar Pradesh and currently represents Kithore in the Assembly.

The FIR was registered at Hazratganj police station on Wednesday under IPC sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 308 (attempt to commit culpable homicide), 420 (fraud) and 120B (criminal conspiracy) and section 7 of the Criminal Law Amendment Act.

Alaya Apartments located in Lucknow's Wazir Hasan Road collapsed on Tuesday evening.

During the relief work, 16 persons were taken out from under the debris. Three of them -- Shabana Khatoon (42), a resident of Banda, and Samajwadi Party spokesperson Abbas Haider's wife Uzma Haider (30) and mother Begum Haider (72) -- have died.

Lucknow Police Commissioner S B Shiradkar had earlier said the building was constructed in 2009-2010 and the reasons of its collapse could not be ascertained yet and experts would look into it.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

