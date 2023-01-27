Left Menu

Allegation China provides aid to Russia has no factual basis -China's U.S. embassy

Chinese embassy spokesperson Liu Pengyu, when asked for comment on Thursday's measures, said China opposed unilateral sanctions, adding that Beijing is committed to dialogue for peace on the Ukraine issue. "The allegation that China provides 'aid' to Russia has no factual basis, but is purely speculative and deliberately hyped up," he said.

Reuters | Updated: 27-01-2023 19:57 IST | Created: 27-01-2023 19:57 IST
Allegation China provides aid to Russia has no factual basis -China's U.S. embassy

There is no factual basis to allegations China provides aid to Russia, China's embassy in Washington said late on Thursday, after the United States put sanctions on a China-based company for alleged support to Russian mercenary company Wagner Group. The U.S. Treasury Department on Thursday designated China-based Changsha Tianyi Space Science and Technology Research Institute Co. LTD, known as Spacety China, accusing it of providing radar satellite imagery over locations in Ukraine to a Russia-based technology firm.

A source told Reuters earlier this week that the United States had observed non-lethal military assistance and economic support from some Chinese companies that "stops short of wholesale sanctions evasion", the source said. The source also said it was unclear if the Chinese government was aware of these activities. Chinese embassy spokesperson Liu Pengyu, when asked for comment on Thursday's measures, said China opposed unilateral sanctions, adding that Beijing is committed to dialogue for peace on the Ukraine issue.

"The allegation that China provides 'aid' to Russia has no factual basis, but is purely speculative and deliberately hyped up," he said. "The US must not undermine China's legitimate rights and interests in any form when handling the Ukraine issue and the US-Russia relations."

The United States has warned the Chinese government of consequences should China provide weaponry to Russia for use against Ukraine. U.S. officials say Wagner has been helping Russia's military in the Ukraine war, which has reduced cities to rubble and killed or wounded thousands.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
High fat diet could reduce ability to regulate food intake: Study

High fat diet could reduce ability to regulate food intake: Study

 United States
2
Health News Roundup: Updated COVID vaccines prevented illness from latest variants -CDC; FDA classifies recall of Getinge's heart devices as most serious and more

Health News Roundup: Updated COVID vaccines prevented illness from latest va...

 Global
3
ANALYSIS-Wikipedia Middle East editors ban shows risks for creators

ANALYSIS-Wikipedia Middle East editors ban shows risks for creators

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Cricket-Returning Archer wants to rediscover 2019 Ashes, World Cup form; Tennis-'Heartbreaking', Woodbridge bemoans Wimbledon doubles decision and more

Sports News Roundup: Cricket-Returning Archer wants to rediscover 2019 Ashes...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Global Water and Sanitation Crisis: Understanding the Issues

Keeping it Clean: The Impact of Sanitation on Public Health

The Impact of Climate Change on Water Resources

2023 Family Vacation Hot Spots: Top Destinations for Kids

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023