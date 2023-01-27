Left Menu

Security guard held for trying to rape minor girl in UP's Ghaziabad

Assistant Commissioner of Police Anshu Jain said the accused, identified as Nishant Chowdhary, has been arrested and sent to jail.When the girl reached near the gates of the hostel, the guard stopped and asked her to help him lift a table.

Police have arrested a security guard deployed outside the hostel of a medical college here for allegedly trying to rape a minor girl, officials said on Friday. Assistant Commissioner of Police Anshu Jain said the accused, identified as Nishant Chowdhary, has been arrested and sent to jail.

When the girl reached near the gates of the hostel, the guard stopped and asked her to help him lift a table. He took her to the first floor of the hostel and pushed her inside the room and latched the door, police said.

When he tried to sexually assault her, she bit his hand and shouted for help. Somehow she managed to free herself and reached home where she narrated her ordeal to her parents, police said. An FIR was been lodged against the guard he was arrested, Jain said.

