NZ post 176-6 against India in first T20I

PTI | Ranchi | Updated: 27-01-2023 20:46 IST | Created: 27-01-2023 20:46 IST
NZ post 176-6 against India in first T20I
Put in to bat, New Zealand posted a challenging 176 for six against India in the first T20I here on Friday.

Opener Devon Conway made a 35-ball 52, while Daryl Mitchell smashed a 30-ball unbeaten 59.

For India, Washington Sundar (2/22) scalped two wickets, while Kuldeep Yadav (1/20), Shivam Mavi (1/19 in 2 overs) and Arshdeep Singh (1/51) accounted for one wicket each.

Brief Score: New Zealand: 176 for 6 in 20 overs (Daryl Mitchell 59 not out, Devon Conway 52; Washington Sundar 2/22).

