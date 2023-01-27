Himachal staff selection commission employees demand immediate release of salaries

An organisation representing employees of the Himachal Pradesh Staff Selection Commission (HPSSC) on Friday demanded immediate release of salaries of the staffers. It also asked the authorities to ensure the functioning of the Commission after completing the investigation into the paper leak case. Notably, the state government had suspended the functioning of the panel after an HPSSC employee was arrested along with five others over the leak of question paper for the junior office assistant (IT) recruitment exam. A spokesman of the Himachal Pradesh State Staff Selection Commission Employee Sangh said the Drawing and Disbursement Officer (DDO) should be appointed in the Commission and its work should be re-started. There are about 70 employees in the Commission, including the chairmen and members. He said some employees were due to retire in the coming months and many others were awaiting their promotions which are pending due to the investigation. Eight people, including Senior Assistant of HPSSC Uma Azad, her sons Nikhil Azad and Nitin Azad, tout Sanjeev, his brother Shashi Pal and Neeraj, Ajay Sharma and Tanu Sharma, were arrested by vigilance officials in connection with the case.

Acting on a complaint that a tout was providing question papers for Rs 2.5 lakh, the vigilance team laid a trap and caught the accused red-handed on December 23 last.

