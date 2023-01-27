Left Menu

Maha: Cops rescue kidnapped baby in Bhiwandi; three held

The duo was nabbed from Bhiwandi during the day and the child was rescued and handed over to his parents, the official said.The accused have been arrested under section 370 trafficking and other relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code, assistant commissioner Sunil Wadke said.

  • Country:
  • India

The police on Friday rescued a one-year-old boy who was abducted from Bhiwandi town of Maharashtra's Thane district and sold for Rs 1 lakh, an official said. The police have arrested two women and a man who kidnapped the baby from Kamathghar locality of the town on December 26, deputy commissioner of police zone II Bhiwandi Navnath Dhavle said.

Based on CCTV footages and technical inputs, the police zeroed in on one of the accused who was from the same locality, he said. The man revealed that he had sold the baby to two women for Rs 1 lakh. The duo was nabbed from Bhiwandi during the day and the child was rescued and handed over to his parents, the official said.

The accused have been arrested under section 370 (trafficking) and other relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code, assistant commissioner Sunil Wadke said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

