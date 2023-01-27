Left Menu

Key operative of Lawrence Bishnoi gang held from Punjab's Mohali

A key operative of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang was arrested by the anti-gangster task force of the Punjab Police, DGP Gaurav Yadav said on Friday.A .30 caliber China-made pistol along with six live cartridges was also recovered from his possession, he added.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 27-01-2023 21:13 IST | Created: 27-01-2023 21:13 IST
Key operative of Lawrence Bishnoi gang held from Punjab's Mohali
  • Country:
  • India

A key operative of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang was arrested by the anti-gangster task force of the Punjab Police, DGP Gaurav Yadav said on Friday.

A .30 caliber China-made pistol along with six live cartridges was also recovered from his possession, he added. The accused has been identified as Rajveer Singh alias Ravi Rajgarh, a resident of Rajgarh village in Khanna. The accused was in touch with Lawrence Bishnoi and Canada-based terrorist Goldy Brar for the past 13-14 years and has been carrying out criminal activities at their behest, a police statement quoting the DGP said. He has a criminal history with cases pertaining to murder, attempt to murder and arms act etc, registered against him in the state, said police.

DGP Gaurav Yadav said the AGTF, headed by Additional Director General of Police Promod Ban sent a police team following reliable inputs which arrested Rajgarh from Sector 79 in Mohali.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the accused was providing hideouts, logistic support, arms and vehicles to the members of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, Yadav said, adding that he also facilitated associates of the gang to procure passports on fake particulars to escape abroad.

Interrogation of the accused and detailed probe in this case will further help in unearthing criminal activities planned by Lawrence Bishnoi-Goldy Brar gang in Punjab and adjoining states, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
High fat diet could reduce ability to regulate food intake: Study

High fat diet could reduce ability to regulate food intake: Study

 United States
2
Health News Roundup: Updated COVID vaccines prevented illness from latest variants -CDC; FDA classifies recall of Getinge's heart devices as most serious and more

Health News Roundup: Updated COVID vaccines prevented illness from latest va...

 Global
3
ANALYSIS-Wikipedia Middle East editors ban shows risks for creators

ANALYSIS-Wikipedia Middle East editors ban shows risks for creators

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Cricket-Returning Archer wants to rediscover 2019 Ashes, World Cup form; Tennis-'Heartbreaking', Woodbridge bemoans Wimbledon doubles decision and more

Sports News Roundup: Cricket-Returning Archer wants to rediscover 2019 Ashes...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Global Water and Sanitation Crisis: Understanding the Issues

Keeping it Clean: The Impact of Sanitation on Public Health

The Impact of Climate Change on Water Resources

2023 Family Vacation Hot Spots: Top Destinations for Kids

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023