Left Menu

Man involved in 39 online cheating cases nationwide held by Mumbai police

A man allegedly involved in 39 online cheating cases in several states was arrested by Mumbai Crime Branch on Friday, an official said.The 28-year-old was held by Crime Branch Unit IV team on a tip off that he would be meeting an associate on Andheri-Ghatkopar Link Road, the official added.He is allegedly involved in 35 online cheating cases in Telangana, two offences in Delhi and one each in Jharkhand and Pune in Maharashtra.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 27-01-2023 21:42 IST | Created: 27-01-2023 21:42 IST
Man involved in 39 online cheating cases nationwide held by Mumbai police
  • Country:
  • India

A man allegedly involved in 39 online cheating cases in several states was arrested by Mumbai Crime Branch on Friday, an official said.

The 28-year-old was held by Crime Branch Unit IV team on a tip off that he would be meeting an associate on Andheri-Ghatkopar Link Road, the official added.

''He is allegedly involved in 35 online cheating cases in Telangana, two offences in Delhi and one each in Jharkhand and Pune in Maharashtra. His name has cropped in 326 other online cheating complaints as well,'' the official said.

''While probing suspects from Jharkhand, Rajasthan and West Bengal, we zeroed in on two mobile numbers used in such crimes. One of these numbers was being used by the arrested accused,'' he added.

Fraudsters used to call claiming they could provide escort services and women and took money through payment apps, and would also extort money by threatening to circulate obscene videos, the official said.

The accused has been handed over to Pune police for further action, the official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
High fat diet could reduce ability to regulate food intake: Study

High fat diet could reduce ability to regulate food intake: Study

 United States
2
Health News Roundup: Updated COVID vaccines prevented illness from latest variants -CDC; FDA classifies recall of Getinge's heart devices as most serious and more

Health News Roundup: Updated COVID vaccines prevented illness from latest va...

 Global
3
ANALYSIS-Wikipedia Middle East editors ban shows risks for creators

ANALYSIS-Wikipedia Middle East editors ban shows risks for creators

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Cricket-Returning Archer wants to rediscover 2019 Ashes, World Cup form; Tennis-'Heartbreaking', Woodbridge bemoans Wimbledon doubles decision and more

Sports News Roundup: Cricket-Returning Archer wants to rediscover 2019 Ashes...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Global Water and Sanitation Crisis: Understanding the Issues

Keeping it Clean: The Impact of Sanitation on Public Health

The Impact of Climate Change on Water Resources

2023 Family Vacation Hot Spots: Top Destinations for Kids

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023