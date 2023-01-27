Officials from Netherlands, Japan in Washington discussing emerging technologies, other issues -White House
Officials from the Netherlands and Japan were in Washington on Friday discussing a variety of issues including emerging technologies, White House national security spokesman John Kirby said on Friday when asked about export controls on semiconductor manufacturing.
National security adviser Jake Sullivan is leading those talks, he said.
