Left Menu

UP: HC sets aside departmental action against doctor who resigned after not being granted leave

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 27-01-2023 21:57 IST | Created: 27-01-2023 21:57 IST
UP: HC sets aside departmental action against doctor who resigned after not being granted leave
  • Country:
  • India

The Allahabad High Court on Friday gave relief to a woman doctor who had resigned after not being granted leave to look after her daughter, who is suffering from bronchial asthma.

The Lucknow bench of the court set aside the departmental action initiated against the petitioner and directed that her resignation was deemed to have been accepted on the date she had tendered it.

The bench of Justice Vivek Chaudhary directed the department concerned to grant all service benefits to the petitioner.

The court passed the order on the plea of Dr Priyanka Garg, who was posted in Saharanpur in Uttar Pradesh.

Garg had applied for leave and when no heed was paid to her application, resigned on February 24, 2020 to look after her ailing daughter.

But the department did not accept the resignation and instead, initiated an inquiry against her for being absent from duty.

The counsel for the petitioner, Gaurav Mehrotra, had contended before the court that the departmental action against his client was inhumane and amounted to harassment.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
High fat diet could reduce ability to regulate food intake: Study

High fat diet could reduce ability to regulate food intake: Study

 United States
2
Health News Roundup: Updated COVID vaccines prevented illness from latest variants -CDC; FDA classifies recall of Getinge's heart devices as most serious and more

Health News Roundup: Updated COVID vaccines prevented illness from latest va...

 Global
3
ANALYSIS-Wikipedia Middle East editors ban shows risks for creators

ANALYSIS-Wikipedia Middle East editors ban shows risks for creators

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Cricket-Returning Archer wants to rediscover 2019 Ashes, World Cup form; Tennis-'Heartbreaking', Woodbridge bemoans Wimbledon doubles decision and more

Sports News Roundup: Cricket-Returning Archer wants to rediscover 2019 Ashes...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Global Water and Sanitation Crisis: Understanding the Issues

Keeping it Clean: The Impact of Sanitation on Public Health

The Impact of Climate Change on Water Resources

2023 Family Vacation Hot Spots: Top Destinations for Kids

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023