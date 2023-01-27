UP: HC sets aside departmental action against doctor who resigned after not being granted leave

The Allahabad High Court on Friday gave relief to a woman doctor who had resigned after not being granted leave to look after her daughter, who is suffering from bronchial asthma.

The Lucknow bench of the court set aside the departmental action initiated against the petitioner and directed that her resignation was deemed to have been accepted on the date she had tendered it.

The bench of Justice Vivek Chaudhary directed the department concerned to grant all service benefits to the petitioner.

The court passed the order on the plea of Dr Priyanka Garg, who was posted in Saharanpur in Uttar Pradesh.

Garg had applied for leave and when no heed was paid to her application, resigned on February 24, 2020 to look after her ailing daughter.

But the department did not accept the resignation and instead, initiated an inquiry against her for being absent from duty.

The counsel for the petitioner, Gaurav Mehrotra, had contended before the court that the departmental action against his client was inhumane and amounted to harassment.

