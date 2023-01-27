Left Menu

Russia expels Latvian envoy in tit-for-tat move

The ministry said it had summoned the Latvian charge d'affaires to protest over Riga's decision to downgrade relations with Russia. Latvia said on Monday it had acted out of solidarity with its Baltic neighbour Estonia, which also expelled its Russian envoy, prompting a tit-for-tat response from Moscow.

Reuters | Updated: 27-01-2023 21:58 IST | Created: 27-01-2023 21:58 IST
Russia expels Latvian envoy in tit-for-tat move

(Adds more from statement, more background) MOSCOW, Jan 27 (Reuters) -

Russia's foreign ministry said on Friday it had ordered Latvia's envoy to leave the country within two weeks following a decision by Riga earlier this week to expel Moscow's ambassador. The ministry said it had summoned the Latvian charge d'affaires to protest over Riga's decision to downgrade relations with Russia.

Latvia said on Monday it had acted out of solidarity with its Baltic neighbour Estonia, which also expelled its Russian envoy, prompting a tit-for-tat response from Moscow. In its statement, the Russian ministry said it saw "solidarity" only in the Baltic states' "total Russophobia and a desire to be the initiator of hostile steps towards Russia, which are encouraged by the United States and some other countries that are unfriendly to us".

The ministry also criticised what it said were measures to restrict the Russian language in Latvia and the destruction of Soviet-era memorials and cultural legacy. Latvia is home to a large ethnic Russian minority. The three Baltic states, which also include Lithuania and which were all once part of the Soviet Union, have been among a group of NATO allies arguing strongly for more Western tanks to be sent to Ukraine to help it fight Russian forces.

Lithuania expelled its Russian envoy in April and downgraded its diplomatic representation.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
High fat diet could reduce ability to regulate food intake: Study

High fat diet could reduce ability to regulate food intake: Study

 United States
2
Health News Roundup: Updated COVID vaccines prevented illness from latest variants -CDC; FDA classifies recall of Getinge's heart devices as most serious and more

Health News Roundup: Updated COVID vaccines prevented illness from latest va...

 Global
3
ANALYSIS-Wikipedia Middle East editors ban shows risks for creators

ANALYSIS-Wikipedia Middle East editors ban shows risks for creators

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Cricket-Returning Archer wants to rediscover 2019 Ashes, World Cup form; Tennis-'Heartbreaking', Woodbridge bemoans Wimbledon doubles decision and more

Sports News Roundup: Cricket-Returning Archer wants to rediscover 2019 Ashes...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Global Water and Sanitation Crisis: Understanding the Issues

Keeping it Clean: The Impact of Sanitation on Public Health

The Impact of Climate Change on Water Resources

2023 Family Vacation Hot Spots: Top Destinations for Kids

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023