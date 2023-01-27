2 Delhi traffic cops injured after being hit by car

Two traffic personnel were injured after they were hit by a car driven allegedly by an inebriated man on Friday afternoon, police said.

The accused was arrested after a brief chase, they said, adding that the incident took place when the driver of the vehicle tried to avoid the challan.

Head Constable Vikas who sustained a head injury is under treatment at a hospital while his colleague HC Surat was discharged after treatment for minor abrasions, they said.

The accused has been identified as Santosh (31) a resident of Dwarka's JJ Colony, police said. Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka) M Harsha Vardhan said around 2.15 am, a Maruti Ertiga car being driven by a person under the influence of alcohol hit two traffic police personnel. The incident took place in Sector-1 area of Dwarka.

Immediately, police personnel chased the car and nabbed the driver from Dabri, he said.

He was sent for medical examination and his blood alcohol content was found to be six times the permissible limit, he added.

A case under sections 186 (Obstructing public servant in discharge of his public functions), 353 (Assault or use of criminal force to deter a public servant from discharge of his duty) and 307 (attempt to murder) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered at Dwarka South police station, the senior police officer said.

''It appears that the accused tried to avoid challan which led to this incident,'' the DCP said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)