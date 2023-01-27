Left Menu

Woman moneylender torches autorickshaw, held

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 27-01-2023 22:28 IST | Created: 27-01-2023 22:28 IST
Woman moneylender torches autorickshaw, held
  • Country:
  • India

A woman was arrested on Friday for allegedly setting afire an autorickshaw here, as its driver failed to pay his debt fully, police said.

The woman had given him Rs 25,000 to buy the three-wheeler some months ago, the police said.

Though he repaid Rs 15,000 of the total sum, the woman on Thursday demanded immediate settlement of the balance, said the police.

Moreover, he told the woman that he would tell her husband she was having an illicit relationship with the former, if she kept on pestering him for the money, the police said.

This angered her so much that she set the vehicle ablaze, they said adding they arrested her based on a complaint from the auto-driver.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: FDA identifies recall of Emergent's decontamination kits as most serious; California law aiming to curb COVID misinformation blocked by judge and more

Health News Roundup: FDA identifies recall of Emergent's decontamination kit...

 Global
2
Mystore launches ONDC connector for Shopify sellers

Mystore launches ONDC connector for Shopify sellers

 Global
3
LATAM POLITICS TODAY-Brazil's Lula calls on French president to attend Amazon summit

LATAM POLITICS TODAY-Brazil's Lula calls on French president to attend Amazo...

 Global
4
AfDB Group to invest $10 billion to boost Africa’s efforts to end hunger

AfDB Group to invest $10 billion to boost Africa’s efforts to end hunger

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Global Water and Sanitation Crisis: Understanding the Issues

Keeping it Clean: The Impact of Sanitation on Public Health

The Impact of Climate Change on Water Resources

2023 Family Vacation Hot Spots: Top Destinations for Kids

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023