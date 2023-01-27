Woman moneylender torches autorickshaw, held

A woman was arrested on Friday for allegedly setting afire an autorickshaw here, as its driver failed to pay his debt fully, police said.

The woman had given him Rs 25,000 to buy the three-wheeler some months ago, the police said.

Though he repaid Rs 15,000 of the total sum, the woman on Thursday demanded immediate settlement of the balance, said the police.

Moreover, he told the woman that he would tell her husband she was having an illicit relationship with the former, if she kept on pestering him for the money, the police said.

This angered her so much that she set the vehicle ablaze, they said adding they arrested her based on a complaint from the auto-driver.

