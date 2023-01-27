Left Menu

U.S. sees urgent need for de-escalation in Israel, West Bank -White House

The United States is deeply concerned about recent violence in Israel and the West Bank and believes there is an urgent need for all parties to de-escalate in the region, White House National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said on Friday. The United States is aware of reports that at least 10 Palestinians, including militants, were killed in an Israeli Defense Forces counterterrorism operation and deeply regrets civilian loss of life, Kirby told reporters.

Reuters | Updated: 27-01-2023 22:28 IST | Created: 27-01-2023 22:28 IST
U.S. sees urgent need for de-escalation in Israel, West Bank -White House

The United States is deeply concerned about recent violence in Israel and the West Bank and believes there is an urgent need for all parties to de-escalate in the region, White House National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said on Friday.

The United States is aware of reports that at least 10 Palestinians, including militants, were killed in an Israeli Defense Forces counterterrorism operation and deeply regrets civilian loss of life, Kirby told reporters. "We believe there's an urgent need here for all parties to de-escalate, to prevent the further loss of civilian life and to work together to improve the security situation in the West Bank," Kirby said.

The Israeli operation targeted the Palestinian Islamic Jihad and Washington recognizes the security challenges that Israel, and well as the Palestinian Authority, faces every day, he said, adding that the United States condemns terrorist groups anywhere who are planning attacks against civilians. "I also deeply regret the loss of innocent life and the injuries that that were incurred by civilians," Kirby said.

"We're certainly deeply concerned by this escalating cycle of violence in the West Bank. As well as by the rockets that had been apparently launched from Gaza." Over the past few days, the Biden administration has been closely engaged with both the Israelis and the Palestinian Authority on this recent violence, he said.

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken plans a visit to the region next week, from Sunday through Tuesday. Kirby said he will discuss a range of issues, including the need for calm in the West Bank.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: FDA identifies recall of Emergent's decontamination kits as most serious; California law aiming to curb COVID misinformation blocked by judge and more

Health News Roundup: FDA identifies recall of Emergent's decontamination kit...

 Global
2
Mystore launches ONDC connector for Shopify sellers

Mystore launches ONDC connector for Shopify sellers

 Global
3
LATAM POLITICS TODAY-Brazil's Lula calls on French president to attend Amazon summit

LATAM POLITICS TODAY-Brazil's Lula calls on French president to attend Amazo...

 Global
4
AfDB Group to invest $10 billion to boost Africa’s efforts to end hunger

AfDB Group to invest $10 billion to boost Africa’s efforts to end hunger

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Global Water and Sanitation Crisis: Understanding the Issues

Keeping it Clean: The Impact of Sanitation on Public Health

The Impact of Climate Change on Water Resources

2023 Family Vacation Hot Spots: Top Destinations for Kids

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023