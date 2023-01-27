Gurugram: Man dies after being hit by speeding bus

A 24-year-old man was killed after being hit by a speeding bus here, police said on Friday. An FIR has been registered against the bus driver under sections 279 (rash driving) and 304A (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code at the Sector 65 police station, they said. The accident took place in Sector 61 on Thursday morning, police said, adding that the deceased has been identified as Amit, a native of Bihar who was working with a private company. Police said Amit was on his bike when a speeding bus of a CRPF training centre hit his two-wheeler from behind leading. Amit was injured and was rushed to a nearby hospital where he died late Thursday evening during treatment, police said.

The bus driver managed to escape from the spot, police said.

''We have handed over the body of the deceased to his kin after postmortem,'' said Assistant Sub-Inspector Satish Kumar said. PT COR TDS TDS

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)