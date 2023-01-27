Left Menu

Security situation in NE has improved to a large extent : Lt Gen Kalita

The security situation in the northeast has improved to a large extent in recent recent years and the withdrawal of AFSPA from some areas of the NE states is not hindering Army operations, Lt General Rana Pratap Kalita, the General Officer Commanding-in-Chief of Eastern Command, said on Friday.In the eastern theatre the Army is working on developing villages as model ones to ensure that there is no migration in search of livelihood, he said.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 27-01-2023 22:45 IST | Created: 27-01-2023 22:45 IST
Security situation in NE has improved to a large extent : Lt Gen Kalita
  • Country:
  • India

The security situation in the northeast has improved to a large extent in recent recent years and the withdrawal of AFSPA from some areas of the NE states is not hindering Army operations, Lt General Rana Pratap Kalita, the General Officer Commanding-in-Chief of Eastern Command, said on Friday.

In the eastern theatre the Army is working on developing villages as model ones to ensure that there is no migration in search of livelihood, he said. "The internal situation in the entire north-east has improved quite a lot in recent years. The Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act has been withdrawn from certain districts of Assam, Nagaland and Manipur. The removal of AFSPA was not arbitrary; it was withdrawn after a lot of deliberations with stakeholders.

''The removal of the special powers are not hindering Army operations in any way," he said at a Meet the Press in Press Club, Kolkata.

AFSPA is a Parliamentary act that grants special powers to the Indian Armed Forces and the state and paramilitary forces in areas classified as 'disturbed areas' with the objective to maintain law and order in disturbed areas.

Referring to the Army's model villages initistive, he said it was announced in last year's union budget and is an ongoing process aimed to ensure that there is no migration from border villages in search of livelihood.

Measures have been taken to provide basic means of education, healthcare and means of livelihood in those villages, Lt Gen Kalita said.

"Work has started in two-three villages, at Kaho (in eastern Arunachal Pradesh) to be specific. Across the eastern theatre we have identified 130 villages and almost a similar number has been identified in eastern Ladakh and Uttarakhand," he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: FDA identifies recall of Emergent's decontamination kits as most serious; California law aiming to curb COVID misinformation blocked by judge and more

Health News Roundup: FDA identifies recall of Emergent's decontamination kit...

 Global
2
Mystore launches ONDC connector for Shopify sellers

Mystore launches ONDC connector for Shopify sellers

 Global
3
LATAM POLITICS TODAY-Brazil's Lula calls on French president to attend Amazon summit

LATAM POLITICS TODAY-Brazil's Lula calls on French president to attend Amazo...

 Global
4
AfDB Group to invest $10 billion to boost Africa’s efforts to end hunger

AfDB Group to invest $10 billion to boost Africa’s efforts to end hunger

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Global Water and Sanitation Crisis: Understanding the Issues

Keeping it Clean: The Impact of Sanitation on Public Health

The Impact of Climate Change on Water Resources

2023 Family Vacation Hot Spots: Top Destinations for Kids

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023