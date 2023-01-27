Left Menu

Maha: Couple injured in leopard attack in Haji Malang area in Thane

PTI | Thane | Updated: 27-01-2023 22:52 IST | Created: 27-01-2023 22:52 IST
A couple in Maharashtra's Thane district was injured in a leopard attack on Friday, a forest official said.

The couple Pappu Pawar and Sakhu Pawar were attacked in their house in Adivasi Pada at the foot of Haji Malang Hills in the early hours of the day, he said.

''They have been hospitalised. A team of forest and police personnel are at the site to capture the leopard,'' he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

