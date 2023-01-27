Maha: Couple injured in leopard attack in Haji Malang area in Thane

A couple in Maharashtra's Thane district was injured in a leopard attack on Friday, a forest official said.

The couple Pappu Pawar and Sakhu Pawar were attacked in their house in Adivasi Pada at the foot of Haji Malang Hills in the early hours of the day, he said.

''They have been hospitalised. A team of forest and police personnel are at the site to capture the leopard,'' he added.

